Travis, Williamson County leaders join national housing affordability task force

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell and Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard have been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Housing Task Force to address affordability in the U.S.

Gravell and Howard are two of 30 county leaders from across the U.S. on the Task Force.

The group will identify county-led solutions and innovations for addressing America’s housing affordability and stability crisis.

"Counties are on the front lines of responding to the housing crisis," said NACo President Denise Winfrey. "Stable, quality housing is the foundation for better health, safety, education, a strong workforce, improved financial wellness, and lower demands on the social safety net. NACo’s Housing Task Force is committed to meeting the moment and addressing our residents’ housing needs."

The Housing Task Force will explore intergovernmental partnerships that support housing solutions among federal, state and local officials, along with private, nonprofit, and homeownership and rental partners.

"I am honored to serve on this task force to identify innovative ways counties can address housing affordability through partnerships," said Judge Gravell.