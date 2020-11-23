Truck crashes into apartments after traveling at high-rate of speed

One person has life-threatening injuries after a truck crashed into a building at an apartment complex in North Austin. The two other occupants of the truck fled the scene before first responders arrived.

According to the Austin Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to the Villas Del Sol apartment complex in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive around 9 pm on Sunday, Nov 22. Investigators determined once they arrived on scene that the driver of the truck failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn in the road at a high rate of speed.

After going airborne for about 50 feet, the truck turned upside down and landed partially inside one of the buildings in the complex. The upstairs apartment was vacant and the first-floor apartment had windows shattered from a dislodged tire but the residents weren’t injured, according to AFD.

One occupant of the truck was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Two other occupants fled the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Crews with the Austin Fire Department spent about 30 minutes assisting the tow truck driver with disentangling the truck from the building. Afterward, structural members using lumber to stabilize the wall where the hole was located.

The building was then turned over to apartment management so they could begin repairs on the $20,000 worth of damage done to the wall and the electrical system.