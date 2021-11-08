Truck tips over, spilling cases of wine on NC highway

A tractor-trailer carrying dozens of boxes of wine turned over, littering the highway with broken glass and liquids in North Carolina on Monday.

Video captured the aftermath of the accident as boxes, shattered green glass and red labels could be seen strewn about the roadway.

The truck was traveling northbound on U.S.-421 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina when it tipped over, according to the police department.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, but did not seek medical attention, according to a bulletin sent to FOX TV Stations by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A photo showing a tractor trailer tipped over on an N.C. highway. (City of Winston-Salem via Storyful)

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Traffic was diverted and the road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean the debris.

Storyful contributed to this report.