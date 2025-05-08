President Trump approval rating: Poll shows Texans' thoughts on immigration, tariffs and more

article

The Brief President Trump holds a slightly positive approval rating in Texas. Tariffs have the largest negative effect on his ratings. Immigration has the strongest positive impact on his performance.



President Donald Trump's approval ratings in Texas have evened out to reveal a slight net positive.

Following a short honeymoon period after the election, Texans are now expressing a 47 percent approval rating, just edging out a 46 percent disapproval across the state, according to a recent report from The Texas Politics Project.

These numbers are comparable to the levels seen in his first term in office, the report says. Since the last poll conducted by the TxPP in February, the president's approval ratings have fallen five points among Texas voters, while disapproval has risen by eight points.

President Trump's current approval rating

By the numbers:

In February, 52 percent of Texas voters approved of the president's performance, while 38 percent disapproved. According to the report, the current numbers, polled in April, may represent a return to Trump's normal approval ratings.

Among Republican voters, those who "approve strongly" of Trump's performance make up 57 percent of that category, while 1 percent of Democrats agree to the same degree.

Democrats make up 81 percent of the "disapprove strongly" category, with a 1 percent representation from Republicans.

According to the report, the main factor in Trump's approval ratings appears to be his handling of the economy.

Tariffs have a negative impact on Trump's approval

Dig deeper:

While Trump holds a slightly positive approval rating overall, 46 percent of Texans disapprove of his handling of the economy, while only 40 percent approve.

Of these camps, 76 percent of Republicans approve of the president's job on the economy, while only 11 percent disapprove. 87 percent of Democrats disapprove, and only 6 percent approve.

TxPP's report found that tariffs may have the largest impact on this aspect of the president's approval rating. 70 percent of Texans expect tariffs to cause higher prices for everyday goods, and 46 percent expect them to cause long-term harm to the nation's economy.

Immigration efforts are Trump's largest success

According to TxPP, the president's handling of immigration and border security is the only area where he received a clear majority of approval among Texans.

By the numbers:

52 percent of Texas voters approve of this area of Trump's performance, while 38 percent disapprove.

Of these categories, 92 percent of Republicans approved, while 79 percent of Democrats disapproved.

52 percent of Texans believe recent efforts in deporting undocumented immigrants are good for the state, while only 34 percent disagree.

How can Trump improve his Texas approval?

Legislative Issues:

As the 89th Legislative Session continues, these are the top issues on Texas voters' minds, according to the TxPP.

Education : Nearly half of Texas voters supported the recently passed school voucher bill. Additionally, 65 percent of Texans polled believe pay should be increased for public school teachers.

Property taxes : 48 percent of Texas voters consider it "extremely important" to reduce property taxes, and another 27 percent consider it "very important."

Marijuana : Only 15 percent of polled voters wanted THC products to be banned entirely, while 84 percent expressed a desire for marijuana to be legal in some capacity in the state. An : Only 15 percent of polled voters wanted THC products to be banned entirely, while 84 percent expressed a desire for marijuana to be legal in some capacity in the state. An amended bill banning THC remains in discussion in the Texas legislature.

Abortion : 46 percent of Texas voters wish for less strict abortion laws, 20 percent want them to remain as they are, and 26 percent want them to become stricter.

Gambling: A balanced number of Texas voters weighed in on gambling, with 28 percent wanting stricter laws, 30 percent wanting them less strict, and 27 percent wishing them to stay the same.

Dig deeper:

To read the full report by The Texas Politics Project, click here.