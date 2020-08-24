TSA: Unloaded gun found in carry-on bag of passenger at ABIA

article

The Transportation Security Administration says that an unloaded gun was found in the carry-on bag of a male passenger at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

It's not exactly clear when the incident happened but officials posted on social media about the discovery of the gun on August 22.

Officials say the gun was an unloaded 9 mm and a magazine with seven founds of ammo was also detected.

TSA says to avoid fines and possible arrest that passengers should check bags before departing for the airport.

You can get more information on carry-on rules and security on the TSA's website.

