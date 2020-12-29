EU to propose COVID-19 vaccine passport to allow free travel by summer
The European Union’s executive body has presented a proposal that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press
As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up, AAA warns 2021 travel will likely be a different experience for many
For many who may be planning a future trip after being vaccinated against COVID-19, AAA says it will likely be a different experience for many who haven’t traveled over the past year.
FAA demands emergency inspection of Boeing 777s after mid-air engine failure on United flight
The FAA is demanding emergency inspections of certain Boeing 777s after a mid-air engine failure on a United flight this weekend rained debris on Denver suburbs.
LISTEN: United pilot called 'mayday, mayday' amid engine failure after Denver takeoff
The pilot of a United Airlines commercial jet called "mayday, mayday" as the aircraft experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport on Saturday, according to new audio.
Delta will continue blocking middle seats on planes through April 2021
Ahead of spring travel, Delta announced Monday it will continue blocking middle seats and limiting capacity on its flights, hoping to ease anxieties about flying during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TSA to enforce masks at all airport checkpoints, may deny entry amid new coronavirus variants
Beginning Feb. 2, air travelers over the age of 2 without a mask may be denied entry through airport security checkpoints. The requirement remains effective through May 11.
New CDC order requires travelers to wear masks on all forms of public transportation
A new CDC order goes into effect Monday that requires travelers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask.
Canada to quarantine travelers, suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced stricter restrictions on travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.
Negative COVID-19 test now required for all international flights to US — here’s what you need to know
Beginning Jan. 26, proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery is now required from all air travelers arriving to the U.S. — including U.S. citizens.
Disney World releases hours through the end of March
Disney World just revealed its winter operating schedule, which will see the reopening of at least one of its water parks.
Airbnb banning rioters, hate groups ahead of inauguration
Airbnb said Monday that it’s reviewing reservations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration and will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity.
Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash
A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers on Saturday, minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on a domestic flight.
California's coronavirus travel advisory warns residents to stay within 120 miles of home
California residents are being advised to stay near their homes while the state attempts to curb the continued spread of the coronavirus.
Boeing charged with conspiracy to defraud U.S., must pay $2.5 billion
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged Boeing with "conspiracy to defraud the United States" over the investigations into two deadly 737 MAX Jet crashes.
Several cruise lines cancel sailings for spring, summer of 2021 as COVID-19 cases surge
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout the U.S. several cruise lines have extended cancellations on cruises till late spring/ early summer.
Delta joins list of airlines to ban emotional support animals on flights
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is banning emotional-support animals on flights.
Looking to travel post COVID-19? Don’t forget your ‘vaccine passport’
Your travel checklist may get longer post-pandemic as airlines and companies eye requiring “vaccine passports.”
TSA screens highest number of travelers over holidays since COVID-19 pandemic began
A record number of travelers passed through U.S. airports over the holidays despite warnings to limit travel amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
American Airlines offering at-home coronavirus testing to all passengers
American Airlines announced that all of its domestic passengers will now have access to an at-home COVID-19 test prior to their departure for $129.
Holiday air travel surges despite dire health warnings
Nearly 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday, the greatest number since the pandemic gripped the country in March, despite pleas from health experts for Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.