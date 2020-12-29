EU to propose COVID-19 vaccine passport to allow free travel by summer

The European Union’s executive body has presented a proposal that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

Holiday air travel surges despite dire health warnings

Nearly 1.2 million people passed through U.S. airports Sunday, the greatest number since the pandemic gripped the country in March, despite pleas from health experts for Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.