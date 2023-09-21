This 'probably haunted' former funeral home is on the market

article

A "stunning property" and historic former funeral home is for sale in Massachusetts, but buyers beware: it’s probably haunted.

Built in 1850, the Turgeon Funeral Home in the heart of downtown Millbury, Massachusetts, was originally built as a single family home, but it’s been a funeral home for some 80 years. It’s on the market for $769,000.

"If you're a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single family home," the listing says. "If you're looking for a uniquely different home … this is not to be missed."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Former funeral home for sale in Massachusetts (Erika Kristal Eucker)

The home is 5,1888 square feet and steps away from local shops and restaurants, according to the listing on Media Realty’s website. The first floor features "massive rooms," office space and two half-baths. The second floor has three-plus bedrooms, more bathrooms, two kitchens and "cozy sunlit porches."

Realtor Erika Kristal Eucker put up the "probably haunted" sign, which pretty much speaks for itself.

"It's been standing for many years and certainly has some history to go with it," Eucker told WCVB.