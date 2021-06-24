Two arrested for February death of child in Southeast Austin

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a child in February in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department says that 37-year-old Bernadette Brook Hernandez and 33-year-old Ramiro Jason Recio have been charged with first-degree felony injury to a child SBI.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

37-year-old Bernadette Brook Hernandez, left, and 33-year-old Ramiro Jason Recio have been arrested for the death of Isabella Rios. (Austin Police Department)

Austin 911 received a call on February 15 from a home on Tonka Lane about a child, later identified as Isabella Rios, that was having a seizure and trouble breathing. Fire and EMS crews arrived on the scene and transported Isabella to St. David's hospital.

Isabella was later transported to Dell Children's Medical Center and three days later, she was pronounced dead.

Child Abuse investigators became involved on February 16 and responded to Dell Children’s Medical Center to begin the investigation. An autopsy was conducted and in May, the final report ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma and the manner of death as homicide.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call the APD Child Abuse Unit at 512-974-6880, email child.abuse@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

Advertisement

This is Austin’s 11th homicide of 2021.