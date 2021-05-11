Two dead after shooting in Caldwell County, suspects in custody

On May 10, 2021 at approximately 8:52 p.m. the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call concerning gunfire in the area of NW River Road and Scull Road in Martindale.

According to the department, deputies arrived at 9:04 p.m. and found two males with gunshot wounds lying next to a vehicle.

Fire units arrived on scene at 9:05 p.m. and started medical treatment, followed by EMS.

CCSO says one male victim died at the scene and one male victim was transported to Seton Hays where he later died.

Detectives arrived on scene and began their investigation.

Through their investigation, two suspects were developed and later arrested in Hays County on capital murder charges. The suspects were transported to the Caldwell County Jail where CCSO says they are currently being held and awaiting arraignment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says it does not believe there are any additional suspects involved in this incident at this time.

Officials say they will release further information as the investigation develops.