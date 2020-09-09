Two killed in hit-and-run crash in Leander, suspect in custody

Two people are dead in a hit-and-run car crash in Leander and police have taken the person responsible into custody.

The Leander Police Department has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Allan Justin Gaytan.

The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. near Bryson Ridge. Leander police say that a motorcycle with two people on it was headed eastbound through the intersection when a car hit them going southbound along the 183 Frontage Road.

Investigators say that the motorcycle had the green light.

Both people on the motorcycle, a man in his 40s and a 17-year-old male, were killed in the crash. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time until the family has been notified.

The impact from the crash carried the car involved about 150 yards into a nearby convenience store parking lot.

Police say Gaytan entered the convenience store and then fled the scene into a nearby wooded area. After searching for Gaytan for several hours, police located Gaytan and he was taken to the hospital for emergency medical care.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and that charges are currently pending.