Two people pinned after two-vehicle crash involving semi, SUV

Two people were pinned in their vehicles after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV on SH 130 Saturday morning.

ATCEMS says that crews responded to the scene on SH 130 near Del Valle just before 11 a.m. April 23 and worked to extricate the two from their vehicles.

EMS later said that 4 people total were involved and two of them were declared trauma alerts.

Two people were transported by EMS to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, one with critical, life-threatening injuries and one with potentially serious injuries. A child was also transported to Dell Children's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person was transported by STAR Flight to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.