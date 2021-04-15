TX DPS trooper involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash near Capitol

Authorities are investigating after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash near the State Capitol.

Officials say the trooper involved was going northbound on Colorado Street and turning left when he hit a person who was lying on the road for an unknown reason. The trooper performed CPR but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person killed has only been identified as a 50-year-old man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.