TxDOT launches campaign targeting college students ahead of spring break

TxDOT has launched a campaign targeting college students ahead of spring break.

What they're saying:

According to TxDOT, in 2023, 375 of the crashes were alcohol-related during spring break. Nine of those crashes resulted in deaths.

‘U in the Driver Seat,’ a campus-based group at UTSA, and other student leaders across Texas are partnering up with TxDOT to spread awareness to students throughout the month of March.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to make safer choices behind the wheel.