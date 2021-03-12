U.S. Marshals arrest mother and boyfriend for injury to a child

article

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force says it arrested two individuals on March 10 at separate locations in Austin and Pflugerville following an incident on March 7 that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child.

The Austin Police Department says it obtained a warrant in municipal court in Travis County on March 10 following a report of an incident on March 7, in which an unresponsive child had been brought to the First Choice Emergency Room Center on Riverside Drive.

The child had reportedly sustained burns from boiling water. Reports say the burns covered half his body and were concentrated on the torso, chest, and back with splash patterns to the arms and face.

Marshals say, Staleigh Coleman, 27, of Austin, was arrested in the 1200 block of Miss Allison’s Way in Pflugerville without incident. According to the affidavit, Coleman is the mother of the injured 6-year-old child.

Marshals say Blake Howard Jones, 27, of Austin was arrested in the 2400 block of Cromwell Circle in Austin without incident. Jones is Coleman’s boyfriend.

Members of the task force say they immediately initiated a fugitive investigation with the information provided from Austin Police Department that led the task force to quickly arrest Coleman and Jones in the Austin area.

APD says Coleman and Jones were transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where they will await a judicial proceeding with bonds set at $100,000 each.