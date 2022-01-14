University of Texas PD investigating suspicious package on campus

article

The University of Texas Police Department is responding to an incident on campus. UTPD tweeted about the incident at Deloss Dodds and San Jacinto Boulevard at around 8:37 a.m. Police are believed to be investigating a suspicious package.

UTPD is asking people to avoid the area while officers are on scene.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

