University of Texas PD investigating suspicious package on campus

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
article

Photo from the scene at Deloss Dodds and San Jacinto Boulevard where University of Texas Police Department is investigating a reported suspicious package.

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas Police Department is responding to an incident on campus. UTPD tweeted about the incident at Deloss Dodds and San Jacinto Boulevard at around 8:37 a.m. Police are believed to be investigating a suspicious package.

UTPD is asking people to avoid the area while officers are on scene.

No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

