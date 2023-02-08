Expand / Collapse search

Texas student arrested for taking pictures under dorm shower stall, police say

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
article

UTPD says the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Jester West Hall on campus.

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) has arrested a UT student accused of taking pictures under a shower stall at Jester West Hall.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the dorm on campus.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of Invasive Visual Recording. 

UTPD is still investigating, but it says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Officials say they know the news may trigger strong emotions and they are encouraging members of the UT Austin community to access the following resources available if needed: 

Support is also available for anyone affected by sexual assault, interpersonal violence (including domestic and dating violence), stalking, sexual harassment, and sex discrimination by emailing supportandresources@austin.utexas.edu or visit titleix.utexas.edu.