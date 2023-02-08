Texas student arrested for taking pictures under dorm shower stall, police say

article

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) has arrested a UT student accused of taking pictures under a shower stall at Jester West Hall.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the dorm on campus.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of Invasive Visual Recording.

UTPD is still investigating, but it says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Officials say they know the news may trigger strong emotions and they are encouraging members of the UT Austin community to access the following resources available if needed: