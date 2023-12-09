UPenn President Liz Magill and board chair resign following uproar over testimony on antisemitism

article

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned after days of uproar surrounding her testimony about antisemitic incidents that occurred on campus.

In a message sent to the Penn community Saturday, Scott L. Bok, Penn Board of Trustees chair announced that Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania.

Shortly after the school announced the resignation of President Magill, a university spokesman confirmed Chairman Bok also resigned.

Magill will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law.

The following statement from the university’s ninth president was included in the message:

"It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions."

President Magill will remain as interim president until another is appointed.

The school says it will release more info in the coming days in regard to plans for new leadership.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Magill:

"President Magill’s resignation allows the University of Pennsylvania to chart a new course in addressing antisemitism on campus. The Board of Trustees and other university leaders must ensure that Penn’s campus is a safe environment, not a hostile environment, for all students to learn without the specter of antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racism of any kind."

Rep. Elise Stefanik also reacted to Magill's regisnation in the following post:

Magill and the presidents of three other prestigious universities appeared before a congressional committee Tuesday where they were asked about antisemitism on their school's campus.

At issue was a line of questioning that asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate the universities' code of conduct. Magill responded by saying it would be a "context-dependent decision."

Magill walked back some of her comments Wednesday, saying she would consider a call for the genocide of Jewish people would be considered harassment or intimidation. She also said she would launch a review of Penn’s policies, saying they have long been guided by the U.S. Constitution but need to be "clarified and evaluated."

UPenn has experienced many instances of antisemitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, including hateful messages being projected onto campus buildings and derogatory emails being sent to some staff members.

Students rallied outside Magill's office on Thursday to condemn her comments made earlier this week. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, also called Magill's testimony "unacceptable" and urged trustee to consider Magill's job.

Lawyers for a major donor to Penn, Ross Stevens, wrote to Penn's general counsel on Thursday to threaten to withdraw a gift valued at $100 million because of the university's "stance on antisemitism on campus" unless Penn President Liz Magill is replaced.

UPenn's Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting following Magill's appearance in congress, and the student-run Daily Pennsylvanian reports President Magill has been told to "long and hard about whether she can move forward as an effective leader."

A former U.S. Supreme Court law clerk, Magill, 57, is the daughter of a retired federal judge and was dean of Stanford University’s law school and a top administrator at the University of Virginia before Penn hired her as its ninth president last year.

Bok is chairman and CEO of investment bank Greenhill & Co.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.