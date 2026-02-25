Nightly closures for US 290 East, I-35 flyover bridge joint repairs

The Brief Westbound US 290 East flyover will be closed nightly starting Feb 26 Closure is due to bridge joint repairs Once the westbound flyover is repaired, the eastbound flyover will be closed



Starting this week, the US 290 East/I-35 flyovers will be closed overnight through mid-March for bridge joint repairs, says the Texas Department of Transportation.

What we know:

Starting Feb. 26 at 9 p.m., the westbound US 290 East to southbound I-35 flyover will be closed overnight for crews to make repairs to bridge joints.

The closures will take place Sunday through Thursday nights and the flyover will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning, weather permitting.

What you can do:

Drivers on westbound 290 East will use the I-35/Waco exit and make a left at the signalized intersection to access southbound I-35.

Detour signs will be posted and drivers should expect delays, says TxDOT.

What's next:

TxDOT says that once repairs are complete on the westbound to southbound flyover, crews will start work on the northbound to eastbound flyover with additional closure details to come.

The backstory:

TxDOT says bridge joints on both flyovers are in need of repairs.

"TxDOT has been monitoring bearing pads and joints for several years to ensure structural integrity was not compromised. The bridge joints are designed to expand and contract, and, in this case, they have expanded beyond the intended design," the department said in the release.

TxDOT says while the issue is not a safety concern, a repair plan was developed and a contract was awarded in 2025.

The cost of the project is $768,000.