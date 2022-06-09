US Attorney's Office warns public about imposter scams

The US Attorney's Office is warning the public about scammers calling people and claiming to represent the office.

During those calls, scammers may attempt to collect money in lieu of arrest for a variety of false charges, says the US Attorney's Office. Scammers may also tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit or gift card and reading the number over the phone or by sending cash.

Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible, says the US Attorney's Office. Scammers can also provide information like actual names of federal prosecutors and federal office addresses and spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from government agencies.

The US Attorney's Office is reminding the public it will never ask for someone to purchase a gift card or give out a credit card number to avoid arrest.

Anyone looking to report similar scam calls can call the San Antonio FBI office at 210-225-6741.