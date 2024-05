US Hwy 183 was closed Thursday morning as the Williamson County Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated a previous deadly wreck.

Starting at 9 a.m., investigators say northbound traffic was diverted to Agave Azul Wy and Seward Junction LP was shut down and diverted at Tequila Pass.

The roadway was expected to reopen by 10:30 a.m. but crews had it open by 10:06 a.m.