UT Austin invests $100 million into new school of civic leadership

The study of civics with a strong emphasis on the Constitution and capitalism is getting a permanent home at the University of Texas at Austin.

What we know:

The University will spend $100 million to renovate the UT Biological Laboratories building for its newly created School of Civic Leadership. The renovation is to be done by 2028 and the money is coming from the Permanent University Fund which can be used for capital improvements.

The first students studying civics leadership started classes last fall, at another building, and this fall the first 100 freshmen majoring in civics honors will start.

A major in civic leadership can lead to jobs in politics, sales, public relations, and journalism. It can also be used to track into several master’s programs including law school.

A minor in civic leadership can pair with degrees in accounting, education and even careers in healthcare.

What they're saying:

The top two leaders in Texas were on hand Thursday afternoon for the multi-million-dollar announcement for the School of Civic Leadership.

The new academic track at UT Austin was described as a turning point in education.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the investment, saying it shows a commitment by administrators to teach future leaders the basic principles of constitutional democracy.

"There's been a dramatic departure from those principles and precepts over the past one or two decades, has been to the detriment of this university, our state, and our country. We need to get back on the pathway of ensuring that we are educating our students with the leading concepts that have led to the great country we are," said Abbott.

Critics of the School of Civic Leadership have said it is part of a long-running effort by Texas Republicans to counter what conservatives claim is a liberal bias in the classroom.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick noted the effort to create this program began four years ago with what was to be the Liberty Institute. The effort, which promised a $6 million investment, failed to materialize.

On Thursday, Patrick noted that while it took a while to revive the plan, the idea has returned bigger and better.

"This is a crowning achievement, and this will lead other universities around the country to follow. Because of what Texas does, everyone looks to, whether it's the legislature or whether its higher institutions of education. You know, the world needs a strong America. There's enough chaos as there is, even as strong as we are, and America needs a stronger Texas. That's just the bottom line," said Patrick.