UT Austin student robbed near campus; UTPD investigating

The Brief UTPD are investigating a robbery near campus UT Austin student said she was robbed in the 2100 block of Comal Street Officers were not able to find the suspect



Police are investigating after a UT Austin student was robbed on Thursday night.

According to University of Texas police, on Nov. 28, around 8:35 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery that happened in the 2100 block of Comal Street.

The victim, a UT Austin student, said she was robbed around 7:30 p.m.

The victim said she was walking to the new student housing on Comal Street when the suspect approached her on a bike, knocked her down, threatened her, and took her bag.

Police said she did not see a weapon, and the suspect fled the area.

Officers were not able to find the suspect.

He was described as a Black or Hispanic male wearing a red beanie, a dark jacket, dark pants, and white shoes. He was riding a white or silver bicycle.

UTPD would like to remind the university community of the following safety tips:

Call 911 in an emergency

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings

Report any suspicious activity to the police