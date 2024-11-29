Expand / Collapse search

UT Austin student robbed near campus; UTPD investigating

By
Published  November 29, 2024 3:08pm CST
University/The Drag
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • UTPD are investigating a robbery near campus
    • UT Austin student said she was robbed in the 2100 block of Comal Street
    • Officers were not able to find the suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a UT Austin student was robbed on Thursday night.

According to University of Texas police, on Nov. 28, around 8:35 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery that happened in the 2100 block of Comal Street.

The victim, a UT Austin student, said she was robbed around 7:30 p.m.

The victim said she was walking to the new student housing on Comal Street when the suspect approached her on a bike, knocked her down, threatened her, and took her bag.

Police said she did not see a weapon, and the suspect fled the area.

Officers were not able to find the suspect. 

He was described as a Black or Hispanic male wearing a red beanie, a dark jacket, dark pants, and white shoes. He was riding a white or silver bicycle.

UTPD would like to remind the university community of the following safety tips:

  • Call 911 in an emergency
  • Always be alert and aware of your surroundings
  • Report any suspicious activity to the police

The Source: Information for this report is from The University of Texas at Austin Police Department