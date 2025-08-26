UT police, APD partner up to create West Campus Patrol District

The Brief The West Campus Patrol District has been created in partnership with APD and UTPD SafeHorns, a nonprofit dedicated to campus safety, has been advocating for this for years Students said they're pleased with the partnership



UT Austin has created a West Campus Patrol District.

The UT Police Department is partnering with the Austin Police Department to keep the campus community safe.

The changes took effect on August 4 ahead of the fall semester. The two agencies signed a memorandum of understanding in February.

West Campus Patrol District

The backstory:

With the school year underway, UT West Campus is packed with students.

"This is a special population of Texans whose safety deserves special attention," Jim Davis, UT president, said.

Two dozen UTPD officers are assigned to the neighborhood in permanent shifts, and they'll cross train with APD. There is also now a UTPD West Campus substation.

"Together, we work as a force multiplier to enforce laws and deter those who intend to break them," Chief Shane Streepy with UTPD said.

SafeHorns, a nonprofit dedicated to campus safety, has been advocating for this for years.

"It's really emotional. It means so much to us," Joell McNew, president of SafeHorns, said.

The patrol district extends the western boundary of UT's patrol area to North Lamar. It was previously to Rio Grande Street. Originally, UTPD would still help APD as needed in that area.

"There's always been this clash and this infighting over who's responsible. We've always said, we are collectively all responsible," McNew said.

Dig deeper:

Officers will patrol the area on foot, on bikes, ATVs, and cars.

FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen did a brief ride-along on the ATV and saw officers do a quick welfare check and get a call about an aggressive dog in a homeless camp.

McNew says there are concerns about repeat offenders around campus, but the partnership is a step in the right direction.

"It's very, very frustrating that we're dealing with things that we can't control, with the release of criminals right back out to our area," she said. "We can make this commitment together to focus on the safety of our students."

Local perspective:

Students said they're pleased with the partnership.

"That makes me happy, especially being a female in a downtown city. It was something I was worried about coming to UT, but I feel like I can always look around and see a police officer, UTPD, somebody who I can turn to or within yelling distance if need be," sophomore Rease Bullock said.

"That will make us feel a lot safer, especially West Campus, because you never know what's going to happen here," sophomore Ella Scolaro said.

"There's always so many people around that if something were to happen like I would feel as if someone would have your back," sophomore Mary Graham said.