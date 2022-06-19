UTPD investigating assault at Trinity Garage, suspect in custody

A man has been arrested and charged after three people reported an assault at Trinity Garage Saturday night.

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department says officers responded to the report at 1815 Trinity Street just before 10 p.m. June 18. Officers found three victims, all not affiliated with the university.

EMS was called to assist with medical evaluations of one of the victims, but he refused transport and said his friends would take him to the hospital, says UTPD.

Officers found and took a male suspect, who is also not affiliated with the university, into custody, says UTPD. Witnesses who spoke with officers confirmed the victims' stories.

The suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault. UTPD says there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. UTPD is actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call 512-471-4441 ext 9.