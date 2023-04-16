Vandalism at Round Rock ISD middle school causes campus closure Monday

A Round Rock ISD middle school will be closed Monday, April 17 after vandals caused damage and flooding throughout the campus, according to the district.

The district says Walsh Middle School in Northwest Round Rock was vandalized over the weekend.

"The damage the individuals caused was very extensive and included breaking science wash stations to the level where it caused flooding that has migrated throughout our campus and impacted a third of our classrooms," says the district in a letter to parents.

The district says it hopes that campus operations will be able to safely resume as soon as possible, but if major operational changes are needed for April 18, communication will be sent to families by 5 p.m. Monday.

Staff should receive more information later Sunday on how the work day will take place on Monday.

Round Rock ISD was still working to assess damage costs as of Sunday afternoon.

The district is working with the Round Rock ISD and Round Rock police departments to identify those responsible. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact campus administration or submit an anonymous report.

Read the full letter to parents below:

Dear Walsh Middle School community,

I have some unfortunate news to share with our community. This weekend, our campus was vandalized. The damage the individuals caused was very extensive and included breaking science wash stations to the level where it caused flooding that has migrated throughout our campus and impacted a third of our classrooms.

The Round Rock ISD Maintenance Department, along with the support of a professional company, is on campus today to begin the recovery process, but given our campus’ current status, campus and district leadership has decided to cancel classes and close our offices for Monday, April 17.

Staff will be sent more information later today on how the work day will take place.

We are hopeful that tomorrow will provide our maintenance department and the professional company with the time needed to ensure that campus operations can safely resume as soon as possible. If major changes to campus operations, this includes our plans for STAAR testing, are needed for Tuesday, April 18, communication will be sent to families by 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Please know that we are doing everything we can to reopen our campus as soon as possible, along with collaborating with the Round Rock ISD and Round Rock police departments to identify the culprits. If you or your student have any information on who could have done this we ask that you contact our campus administration or submit an anonymous report. As a reminder, destroying or stealing campus property is a violation of the District’s student code of conduct. Any student caught destroying or stealing campus property will face disciplinary action, and depending on the circumstances, may face legal consequences.

As we all work to get our campus back to the campus we know and love, we thank you in advance for your patience and support. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Respectfully,

Rudy Reyes

Principal