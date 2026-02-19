APD looking for 2 men who burglarized jogger's car, used stolen credit cards

article

The Brief APD looking for 2 suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card abuse case The men burglarized a car while the owner was jogging APD also offers some tips on how to avoid being a victim of a vehicle burglary



The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say burglarized a jogger's vehicle and used their stolen credit cards just before last Christmas.

What we know:

The suspects were recorded making unauthorized purchases at a Walmart and Murphy gas station in the 700 block of E Ben White Blvd at around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

The cards were taken from a vehicle burglarized in the 300 block of Atlanta Street, about six miles away from the Walmart. The vehicle was burglarized while the owner was jogging.

Suspect 1

(Austin Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his early 30s with a medium build, short black hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Suspect 2

(Austin Police Department)

The other suspect is described as a Black male in his mid 20s with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing skinny acid wash jeans, a black "Road Race Ride or Die" varsity-style jacket and dark sandals with white socks.

Suspect vehicle

(Austin Police Department)

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white four door car with extensive damage to its front left quarter panel.

What you can do:

Austin police are offering some safety tips to help avoid being a victim of a vehicle burglary:

Always Lock Your Doors: Ensure that your vehicle doors and windows are secure and locked, even if you are only leaving for a short period of time.

Hide Valuables: Keep any valuables out of sight, or better yet, take them with you. Items such as bags, electronics, and even loose change can attract unwanted attention.

Park in Well-Lit Areas: Whenever possible, park in well-lit, populated areas. Thieves are less likely to target vehicles in locations with high visibility and foot traffic.

Use Anti-Theft Devices: Consider investing in steering wheel locks, alarms, or GPS tracking devices to deter potential thieves.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings: Stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings when parking or returning to your vehicle and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.