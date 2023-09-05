Man burglarizes unoccupied car on Duval Street: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say burglarized a vehicle on Duval Street over the holiday weekend.

The man entered an unoccupied car in the 4000 block on Duval Street around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and stole several items.

The suspect then left the scene in another vehicle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 20 years old, with short black hair and trimmed facial hair and a tattoo on his right inner forearm. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

The suspect's vehicle is described as possibly a Land Rover in dark gray with black rims.

Anyone with any information may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by going online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.