Texas primary key results: Talarico wins, GOP Senate runoff

The Brief Texas primary elections held on March 3 Gov. Abbott will seek another term against Democrat Gina Hinojosa State Rep. James Talarico beat congresswoman Jasmine Crockett while GOP Senate race heads to runoff



While the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee has been decided, voters will have to head back to the polls in May to decide who will be the GOP nominee. A look at some of the key Texas primary results.

By the numbers:

Texas U.S. Senate Race: James Talarico beats Jasmine Crockett while John Cornyn and Ken Paxton head to runoff

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett lost to State Rep. James Talarico in her bid for the U.S. Senate Democratic nomination while Sen. John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton are headed to a runoff.

Crockett sent out a statement saying, "This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee. Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person. This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track. With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I'm committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

The race was called for Talarcio early this morning by the Associated Press.

Meantime on the GOP side, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton will head to a runoff in May.

Both candidates received around 41% of the vote. U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt finished in a distant third.

Dallas County polling confusion

There had been some controversy after a judge in Dallas County extended voting hours to 9 p.m. for Democrats as some say voters in parts of Texas are being turned away from the polls.

Just before that extension ended, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the order, saying voting should only happen "as permitted."

The issue came after voting locations in Dallas and Williamson Counties were restricted to specific precincts. According to voters and lawmakers in those areas, mix ups on election sites led to people showing up in places where they couldn't vote.

Texas Governor Race: Abbott to face off against Hinojosa

On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott has won the party's nomination and will run for a record fourth term.

Democratic Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa won her party's nomination for the state's highest office.

Other Key Race Results

Texas Attorney General

Texas Senator Nathan Johnson secured the Democratic Party nomination outright, while on the Republican side, State Senator Mayes Middleton and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy advanced to a runoff after neither received enough votes to avoid a second round.

The Republican runoff will determine who faces Johnson in the November general election. The race is wide open as Attorney General Ken Paxton vacated the office to run for the U.S. Senate.

Texas Lieutenant Governor

On the Republican side, incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick secured his fourth nomination.

Democratic Texas Rep. Vikki Goodwin is in a competitive race with Marcos Velez and Courtney Head to determine who will face the GOP nominee in November. It appears that will be determined by a runoff in May.

U.S. House District 37

Greg Casar secured the nomination for the Democrats in a district Casar ran in after Republican redistricting efforts.

The move prompted longtime Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett to retire from his seat.

Texas 23rd Congressional District

The race for the Republican nomination in Texas' 23rd Congressional District will come down to Rep. Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera as both advanced to a runoff election.

Gonzales, seeking his fourth term in Congress, is facing a strong challenge from weapons maker Herrera.

The two are no strangers to each other. In the 2024 primary, Herrera and Gonzales previously went to a runoff won by Gonzales. The two were separated by just 354 votes.

The runoff election comes amid a push from some within Gonzales' party who are calling on him to resign after allegations that he had an affair with an ex-staffer.

The staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire in the backyard of her Uvalde home. The death was ruled a suicide by self-immolation by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

U.S. House District 21

Mark Teixeira will represent the GOP party as the nominee who will be on the ballot for the U.S. House District 21 seat in November.

The former Texas Rangers first baseman secured over 61% of the vote.

For the Democrats, Dr. Kristin Hook has the lead with 61% of the vote.

What's next:

Runoffs will now be held in May before the general election in November.

To participate in the May 26 runoff, you must be registered by April 27.

Even if you didn't vote in the March primary, you are eligible to vote in either party's runoff as long as you didn't vote in the opposite party's primary.

Last Day to Register for Runoff: April 27

Early Voting (Primary Runoff): May 18 – May 22

Primary Runoff Election Day: May 26

Last Day to Register for General Election: October 5

Early Voting (General Election): October 19 – October 30

General Election Day: November 3