Vice President Kamala Harris in Oakland to support 30K low-income students, babies

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting her hometown of Oakland on Friday to announce the launching of "The Generation Fund," a $50-million investment to support every low-income public school student and baby born into poverty.

The program includes $500 savings accounts 10,000 "Brilliant Babies," who meet the financial requirements and $1,000-a-year scholarships for 20,000 Oakland public school students who are considered low-income when they are going to college or pursuing a trade certificate. Each amount is good through 2035.

Headed by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, this community-raised fund includes close partnership with the school district.

After that, Harris plans to go to the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland to discuss innovations with business leaders.

Harris was in San Francisco – where she used to be the district attorney – on Thursday, talking about the assault on reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"The U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs decision, took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America," said Harris.