Texas men's lacrosse freshman dies in car crash

The Brief Texas men's lacrosse team mourning loss of freshman Sarp Akmeshe Akmeshe died in a Houston car crash



The University of Texas men's lacrosse team is mourning the loss of Sarp Akmeshe, who died in a car crash in Houston.

What they're saying:

The Texas men's lacrosse team shared a statement on social media saying:

We are heartbroken to share that our teammate and brother, Sarp Akmeshe, passed away Tuesday night in a tragic car accident.

Sarp was a freshman and a new member of the Texas Lacrosse family, but the impact he made on our program in such a short time will never be forgotten. His energy, kindness, and willingness to be a part of something bigger than himself embodied what it means to wear Texas across your chest.

Our hearts are with Sarp's family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

We ask our community to come together for one another, to lean on each other, and to honor Sarp's memory in the way he lived: with heart, courage, and love.

FOREVER A LONGHORN

The backstory:

19-year-old Akmeshe was from Houston and went to Westside High School.