What time is the inauguration? Answers to your questions about Inauguration Day 2021
While lots of details are still to be worked out, due to the pandemic and heightened Capitol security, this Jan. 20 is sure to be more subdued than prior inauguration days.
Who is Kamala Harris? Answers to your questions about the vice president-elect
As Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reaches the culmination of her historic path to the White House, here are some of the most-asked questions about the former California senator.