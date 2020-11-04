APD identifies victim, continue to investigate deadly shooting

The Austin Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting as it continues to investigate what happened.

The shooting happened on October 26 at 2:55 a.m. in the 2400 block of East Riverside Drive. Police say they arrived to the scene after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. The calls to 911 stated that two men standing in the median had been shot.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and began treating both men for multiple gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a local hospital where one of them, identified as 34-year-old Xavier McLemore, died at around 3:30 a.m. The other victim is in stable condition.

Police say that preliminary information gathered from the scene and from speaking with witnesses has found that the area where the shooting happened is where narcotics are purchased and used. They believe a disagreement over drugs between the two men and a yet to be identified shooter may have triggered the shooting.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the manner of death homicide as a result of gunshot wounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

