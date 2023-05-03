VIDEO: Car crashes into ambulance in Austin

One person was injured after a car crashed into a Travis County ambulance on Wednesday, May 3.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 said on Wednesday, around 8:42 a.m., a vehicle with three occupants crashed into a Travis County ESD No. 2 EMS ambulance at the intersection of Burnet Road and Shoreline Drive.

One of the passengers inside the car was injured and taken to St. David's Hospital in Round Rock. No other injuries were reported.

A reserve ambulance is now in service in place of the ambulance involved in the collision.