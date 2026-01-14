'Go f*** yourself': Former New York City mayor Eric Adams trades insults with passenger at DFW

The Brief Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams was in a heated confrontation with a fellow passenger at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Jan. 12, and some of the exchange was caught on camera. The dispute allegedly began after Adams threatened a woman who booed him; video shows him using profanity and telling her, "You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me." Adams later appeared to double down on the exchange on social media, while the unidentified woman celebrated the fact that his mayoral term has ended.



Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams was filmed in a heated exchange with a fellow traveler on a jet bridge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Jan. 12.

The confrontation, captured by witness Callum Royen via Storyful, happened as passengers were disembarking a flight from LaGuardia Airport. According to the source of the video, the tension began when Adams allegedly threatened to punch a woman in the face after she booed him.

In the footage, the unidentified woman is heard sarcastically pleading with Adams to punch her. Adams responded with profanity, "Go f**k yourself," and "I’m not playing anymore, those days are over."

"You’re going to see the Brooklyn in me," Adams added.

The woman responded in kind to the former mayor by flipping him off and saying "Thank God," a reference to his term as mayor having ended.

Adams appeared to lean into the confrontation following the incident. On the social media platform X, he quote-posted a New York Post article regarding the exchange, which highlighted his comments about his Brooklyn roots, with the single-word caption: "Exactly."