Texas law requires automatic explanations from insurance companies in 2026

The Brief The Texas Department of Insurance reminds Texans that insurance companies must now automatically provide written reasons for any declined, canceled, or non-renewed home and auto policies. The law applies to all insurance decisions made after January 1, 2026, so homeowners and drivers can identify and fix specific issues. The state will collect these reasons and post them online.



A new Texas law requires insurance companies to explain, in writing, why they declined, canceled, or didn’t renew an individual's auto or home insurance.

Previously, Texas law only required insurers to give a written explanation for a denial or cancellation, if the consumer formally requested it.

Insurers are now required to provide these reasons automatically.

How HB 2067 changes your rights as a policyholder

What we know:

Under House Bill 2067, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) states that companies will start giving reports to the TDI that summarize their reasons for declining, canceling, or not renewing policies. The bill proposes amendments to the Texas Insurance Code aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the insurance industry regarding insurance policies.

House Bill 2067 introduced a new quarterly reporting requirement and applies to decisions made by insurance companies after January 1, 2026.

The law gives homeowners and drivers the knowledge to fix issues, in an effort to keep their vehicle and home insurable.

Rollout for auto and home insurance reporting

What they're saying:

In July 2025, shortly after HB 2067 was passed in the 89th Texas Legislature, TDI addressed all property and casualty insurers in a news release that outlined the reporting requirements in three phases.

With the first phase focusing on the proposed revisions for instruction on how to report residential property and private passenger automobile insurance data.

The second phase plans to propose revisions that provide instructions for reporting commercial lines of insurance data that is covered by the Texas Commercial Lines Statistical Plan.

The third and final phase will investigate reporting options for the lines of property and casualty insurance that TDI does not collect data on, but still falls under the requirements of HB 2067.

After TDI determines the most efficient and effective method for reporting, TDI will issue additional guidance to insurers and combine the information from the reports to post online.

If you don't receive an insurance explanation

What you can do:

TDI reminds Texans that individuals can file a complaint with TDI, if they do not get a written explanation from their insurance company.

Any questions about insurance, call the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439 or visit their website.