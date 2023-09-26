Video: Karate instructors stop attempted carjacking in Oakland

New video shows two good Samaritans stopping attempted carjackers in Oakland.

The incident happened last month on Piedmont Avenue.

The video shows a man returning to his car when he's approached by two men in sweatshirts, who take his keys out of his hand.

As they go back to the car, two people start attacking the suspect's car.

The suspects seem to get scared and drive off, leaving behind the victim's car.

The good Samaritans work at a karate school across the street.