Violent felons, including Virginia killer, escape from detention center

article

Virginia State Police are looking for two violent felons who escaped from a Chesterfield County juvenile detention facility by choking a security staffer.

The authorities are looking for 20-year-old Jabar Taylor of Spotsylvania County and Rashad Williams, 18, of DC.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.

The inmates reportedly used a cord to strangle the staffer, who lost consciousness.

READ MORE: Fauquier County sheriff's deputy who claimed attack accused of obstructing justice

Advertisement

Williams is an African-American, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. Taylor is an African-American, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 138 pounds.

According to security personnel, this is the first escape Bon Air has had in 20 years.

READ MORE: Investigators say driver who struck and killed former Fairfax cop was ‘targeting a white person’

Officials are investigating in order to determine how the pair escaped.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE