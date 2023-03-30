Viral video shows stripper dancing in suite at Bulls game

It was quite the show at the Bulls game Tuesday night at the United Center.

A now-viral video shows a rented suite with a stripper as entertainment.

A Chicagoan named Jazzy says it was all in good fun for her 32nd birthday.

"We are family and friends," said Jazzy. "We have all been friends for 10 years plus. When we are together we just have a good time."

Alongside Jazzy is her friend Marcus, who serves as the party planner.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"The fans were holding their hands up under us and catching money," said Marcus.

The United Center issued a statement:

"We are aware of the video from last night's game. This is a clear violation of our fan code of conduct and premium seating decorum. We do not condone this behavior and have taken appropriate steps to address the matter."

The renters of the suite tell me they weren’t kicked out, and will always keep the party going.

"If people are going to make it all out of proportion and all that, they've never lived man," says Marcus.