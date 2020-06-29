Viral video shows woman go on angry tirade over Dallas store’s face mask policy

A woman was caught on cell phone video going berserk allegedly over a Dallas store’s face mask policy.

Witnesses say the woman came in with a mask at the Fiesta Grocery Store in Oak Cliff. She then removed it while shopping and refused to put it back on at the check-out.

The video shows her throwing some of the food she had out of her cart and cursing indiscriminately before storming out.

Masks are required to be worn inside businesses in Dallas County. Any business that does not enforce the requirement could face a $500 fine.

