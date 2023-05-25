Construction on W. William Cannon Drive in South Austin prompts traffic changes

The city of Austin says that construction will soon begin along W. William Cannon Drive in South Austin.

Beginning Tuesday, May 30, the street's two outermost travel lanes in both directions will be temporarily closed between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive, about a half-mile stretch.

The closure will last through November 2023. Sidewalk and bus stop access will be maintained for pedestrians and driveway access will be maintained for all businesses along the work zone.

Drivers are advised to travel cautiously through the work zone and follow all traffic control signs. The city says these traffic changes will ensure the safety of the crews working on an urgent safety project.

The traffic control plan between Menchaca Road and Woodhue Drive will protect the work zone between Cannonleague Drive and the Union Pacific railroad tracks. (City of Austin)

The city says the construction is for stabilizing the Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) retaining walls on the west approach of the W. William Cannon Drive bridge.

Contractors will be installing over 500 soil nails into the bridge’s retaining walls before adding a new layer of concrete to each wall. This work will stabilize the sediment beneath the roadway and ensure safe travel conditions for decades to come.

The city says its Transportation and Public Works Department identified emergency funds from its operating budget for this project. The Capital Delivery Services Department is managing the project through all phases of design, construction and inspection.

Residents can click here to learn more.