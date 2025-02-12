Wanted Del Valle man arrested for injuring 2-year-old

The Brief A wanted Del Valle man was found and arrested for allegedly injuring a 2-year-old child The child's mother came home from work and noticed the injuries to her child The man was the mother's boyfriend



A wanted Del Valle man was arrested after allegedly injuring a 2-year-old child, officials said.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Marshals, on Feb. 7, 25-year-old Marcos Amaya Maldonado, of Del Valle, was accused of injuring a child at the child's mother's home in the 9900 block of Dessau Road while the mother was at work.

Officials said Maldonado was the mother's boyfriend.

When the mother came home from work, she saw injuries to her child. First responders said the child had significant injuries.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Maldonado on Feb. 9.

On Feb. 11, Maldonado was found and arrested in Del Valle. He was taken to the Travis County Jail and is waiting for possible charges.