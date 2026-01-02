Warm, windy conditions increase wildfire risk in Austin area

The Brief Warm, dry, and windy conditions have increased wildfire risk in the Austin area. Fire crews responded to multiple fires Friday, including a brush fire and an apartment blaze. Officials urge caution with open flames as burn bans remain in effect in parts of Central Texas.



It may have been 80 in Austin on Friday, but that also makes for a high risk of fires heading into the weekend.

Dry conditions and strong winds could allow fires to start and spread quickly.

Wildfires in Austin

Friday was a busy Friday for firefighters in central Texas.

AFD responded to a wildfire believed to have been started by a homeless camp in the greenbelt area of Bluff Springs Road in southeast Austin in the afternoon.

What they're saying:

"I was actually in my pool. And then we saw a plume of black smoke just come out of nowhere," said Miguel Fonseca, who lives in the neighborhood.

Crews were able to put it out.

"You're concerned about if there's anybody in the fire or anybody in a smoke in the area. And also, you would hate to lose a place that you just moved into. So probably the safety of others came first in my mind. And then after that, I was kind of, I hope I don't lose my apartment," said Fonseca.

AFD says that before being called to that fire there were also reports of smoke seen in the East Slaughter Lane area because of a trash fire.

Just a few hours later, crews responded to a three-story apartment complex in the Wells Branch neighborhood. The fire spread multiple floors into the attic, impacting 24 apartments. One firefighter had minor injuries, but there were no serious injuries.

Fire risk rises in Austin area

"There is an elevated fire danger. If it had gotten more into the trees and in the brush fire it could have been a significant problem," said Lt. Jason Perkins with the Austin Fire Department.

AFD says trash, tires and furniture were all on fire, a concern with a neighboring apartment nearby.

What you can do:

"Be aware of what you're doing, be aware of open flames. Be aware that fire danger is high and make sure you're not burning unauthorized things and just be careful. If you see smoke or fire, let us know," said Perkins.

The Texas A and M Forest Service says above normal temperatures, decreased fuel moisture and more wind could see fire potential.

Areas of concern include Lower Rolling Plains, western and eastern Hill Country, Lower Cross Timbers and into Central Texas.

A burn ban is also in effect for unincorporated areas of Travis County until Tuesday.