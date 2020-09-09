Warnings, watches issued after heavy rains hit Central Texas

Several warnings and watches have been issued as heavy rains hit Central Texas.

Caldwell, Hays, Travis, Williamson and Burnet are under a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. If you're out on the roads, make sure to stay away from low-lying areas like low-water crossings. Turn around, don't drown. See which crossings are closed here.

Llano County is also under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m.

Austin to the Hill Country is under a Flash Flood Watch as well until 1 p.m. Thursday (9/10). That includes areas along and north of Del Rio to San Antonio to Georgetown line which includes the Austin and San Antonio metro areas.

Advertisement

A cold front is likely to slowly push across South-Central Texas through Thursday.

Much of the rain will fall along and west of I-35 with the heaviest west of US 83. Rainfall totals are expected to be around two to five inches with isolated totals up to eight inches through the period.

Drought conditions across the west will help lower the chances of flooding rains, but any quick accumulations of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

Stay up to date on the weather and track the storms and download the FOX 7 WAPP. You can download it here.