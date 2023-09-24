Watch: Dashcam footage reveals 'road rage' clash between UK drivers

Dashcam footage captured a "road rage" incident that left two drivers to plead guilty to dangerous driving.

Local police in Northamptonshire, England, released the footage from May 21 that showed Kevin Rowley and Michael Drage trying to get ahead of each other at a "driving at excessive speed."

Both drivers pleaded guilty to the crime at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 4, police said.

Part of their penalties involve being disqualified from driving for a year and having to take an extended driving test to get their licenses back. The men must also complete 150 hours of community services in addition to paying other fees.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



