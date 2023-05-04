WATCH: Falling tree in Australia just barely misses hitting car

A motorist driving down a street in Australia made a lucky escape on May 3, when a falling tree barely missed their car.

In a video recorded by Sian Rinaldi’s home security camera in Queanbeyan, Australia, a white vehicle is seen driving as a tall pine tree begins to topple across the road.

"The driver didn’t stop, but it was super loud," said Rinaldi to Storyful. "My partner came out after hearing it to help direct traffic."

Heavy rain in the area had softened the ground, according to Rinaldi, which made trees prone to tipping in heavy wind.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service’s Queanbeyan Unit uploaded the footage to Facebook with a reminder that motorists should not park their vehicles under trees during storms.