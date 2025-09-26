Water main break in NW Austin; Austin Water crews responding

The Brief Water main break in NW Austin Crews on scene in 3400 block of Hancock Drive near Perry Neighborhood Park Full road closure in place at intersection of Balcones Drive, Hancock Drive



Austin Water crews are responding to a water main break in Northwest Austin.

What we know:

Crews are on scene in the 3400 block of Hancock Drive, near Perry Neighborhood Park.

Austin Water says once crews have assessed the break, they will start repairs. There is no impact on water service as of 3:11 p.m.

What you can do:

A full road closure is in place at the intersection of Balcones Dr. and Hancock Dr.

Drivers and pedestrians in the area are urged to follow detour signs and use alternate routes.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.