Central Texas blood provider pleas for donations in heat wave

The sole blood provider to more than 50 hospitals across central Texas is pleading for blood donations during the summer's extreme heat.

We Are Blood, which provides and protects donated blood to dozens of hospitals throughout the area, has issued an urgent plea for Type O and all blood donations. They say the recent stretch of extreme heat has likely contributed to a shortage of donors greater than what is typically seen in summer months.

RELATED: Austin first responders see increase in heat-related calls

Blood and platelet donations tend to decrease in the summer due to vacations and a decrease in mobile drives at schools.

Meanwhile, the need for blood transfusions remains high as the population grows in the Austin area.

"As Central Texans grapple with a historic summer heat wave, our community blood supply has also been impacted," said Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement at We Are Blood. "A drastic downturn in donations at our mobile blood drives and donor centers means we need urgent help from the community in the coming days to protect local patients."

We Are Blood needs as least 200 donors per day to facilitate blood transfusion needs at medical centers across 10 counties.

Individuals can schedule an appointment at any of We Are Blood's four donor centers or at a mobile drive by going online or calling 512-206-1266.

Locations and hours can be found here.