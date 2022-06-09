We Are Blood opening new donor center in Cedar Park on June 22

We Are Blood (WRB) will open its doors to a new donor center in Cedar Park on Wednesday, June 22.

The new location, located at 251 North Bell Boulevard, will house seven donor stations and feature hand-painted murals by Austin artist Avery Orendorf.

"For years, the generous communities in and around Cedar Park, Leander, and Liberty Hill have hosted blood drives and donated blood with We Are Blood to protect local patients," said Marian Garrard, CEO of We Are Blood. "As the need for blood transfusions increases in Central Texas, our new Cedar Park donor center will help meet that need, while making blood donation even more accessible and convenient for friends and neighbors."

Donor appointments can be made now for appointments beginning June 23 at Cedar Park donor center via https://weareblood.org/donor/ or by calling (512) 206-1266.

The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration beginning at 11:00 a.m. on June 22 featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from the mayors of Cedar Park and Leander.

The June 22 grand opening will host special guests, Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin and Leander Mayor Christine DeLisle, along with members of the Cedar Park and Leander chambers of commerce.

Other dignitaries expected in attendance include Cedar Park City Council member Mel Kirkland, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center CEO Carl Bo Beaudry and representatives from St. David’s HealthCare, in addition to WRB’s executive team.

Alternative parking is encouraged within walking distance at 200 S. Bell Blvd.