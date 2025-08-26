Woman poses as Amazon driver, uses child to steal package from West Campus mail room: APD

The Brief APD investigating mail theft at West Campus apartment Woman dressed as Amazon delivery person, instructed her child to steal package Unknown if woman actually works for Amazon, or just dressed like driver to gain access



The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman they say posed as an Amazon driver and then directed her child to steal a package from a mail room at a West Campus apartment building.

What we know:

APD says that the theft took place on July 1, just after 8 p.m. at a building in the 2500 block of Longview Street, just off N. Lamar Boulevard and W. 25th Street.

The woman, who was dressed as an Amazon delivery person, directed her five-year-old child to take a package from the apartment parcel room after she had delivered one.

APD says Amazon has no record of the delivery, so it is currently known if the woman was simply dressed like that to gain access, or actually does work for Amazon and wasn't logged on.

The suspect's description

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her early 30s. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, plastic-framed glasses, and a blue Amazon delivery vest. She also had her hair in a bun.

With her was a five-year-old child seen wearing a tie-dye Bucee's T-shirt and blue shorts.

What you can do:

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477 . A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.