Whale and calf spotted near Florida beach with pod of dolphins

A right whale and her calf were spotted swimming near a Central Florida beach while being surrounded by a pod of dolphins, photos and video shows.

Betty Gonzalez, a woman who lives along Melbourne Beach and enjoys walking every morning, spotted a right whale mother and her calf on Friday.

She said the whales were surrounded by a pod of dolphins as well.

"So many pictures, I couldn’t choose. Enjoy," she wrote on Facebook.

She also posted a video of the interaction, stating "what a great way to end the work day! They are heading South past [Sterling] house."

She explained to FOX 35 that these animals are critically endangered.

"I found out that this is actually a yearling and they can be tricky to ID, this came from the Marine Resources Council Right Whale Monitoring."

She added that apparently, the yearling's name is 'Harmonia," according to a woman who works at the 888-97-WHALE hotline.

Earlier this January, Gonzalez discovered something else interesting while on her morning walk. She found a six-feet long shark washed ashore. It was surrounded by vultures.

"It's just sad, especially because I don't know what killed it," she told FOX 35. "I flipped the shark over, I just kind of looked to see if there were any kind of markings and I can't tell how it was killed."

Gonzalez believes that the shark is a sand tiger shark. However, in her 25 years living in Florida, she's never seen anything like this.

The shark washed ashore before it could be investigated by the FWC.

